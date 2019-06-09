NEW YORK TIMES - A Saudi teenager held for more than four years without charge faces possible execution for acts he is accused of having committed when he was as young as 10, according to human rights groups tracking his case.

A death sentence for the teenager, Murtaja Qureiris, now 18, would be what the groups called one of the most egregious violations of legal protections for children in the world.

"There are few more serious breaches of international law than the execution of a child," said Maya Foa, director of Reprieve, one of the rights groups. She said that

