NEW YORK TIMES — Caleb Cain pulled a Glock pistol from his waistband, took out the magazine and casually tossed both onto the kitchen counter.

"I bought it the day after I got death threats," he said.

The threats, Cain explained, came from right-wing trolls in response to a video he had posted on YouTube a few days earlier. In the video, he told the story of how, as a liberal college dropout struggling to find his place in the world, he had got sucked into a vortex of far-right politics on YouTube.

"I fell down the alt-right rabbit hole,"

