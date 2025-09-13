“Charlie loved life. He loved his life. He loved America.
“But most of all, Charlie loved his children. And he loved me. With all his heart. And he made sure I knew that every day.“
She went on to call him a “perfect” father, weeping throughout her comments.
Later in her speech, Erika Kirk addressed “the evildoers responsible” for her husband’s “assassination”.
“You have no idea what they have done. They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith and of God’s merciful love.
“You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife, the cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.
”They should all know this: If you thought that my husband’s mission was powerful before you have no idea, you have no idea what you have just unleashed across this entire country and this world, you have no idea.“
Erika Kirk also vowed to keep the campus tour her husband started going.
“He never gave up. One of his mottos was never surrender. So I want to tell that we will never surrender. The campus tour will continue. There will be even more tours in the years ahead to come,” she said.
“In a world filled with chaos, doubt and uncertainty, my husband’s voice will remain.”