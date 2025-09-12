The Washington Post reports he is a third-year student in the electrical apprenticeship programme at Dixie Technical College in St George, Utah, according to the Utah Board of Higher Education. He also attended Utah State University in Logan for one semester in 2021 and received concurrent enrollment credit through Utah Tech University in St George while in high school from 2019 to 2021.

Charlie Kirk arrives at Utah Valley University on his "American Comeback Tour" shortly before he was shot in the neck and killed. Photo / Getty Images

The shooting

Kirk, head of the country’s largest conservative youth movement, which he co-founded in 2012 at the age of 18, was speaking at around noon Wednesday when a shot rang out.

The 31-year-old collapsed with a neck wound, according to a video clip taken from nearby. Trump announced he was dead soon after.

Authorities say Robinson used a high-powered, bolt-action rifle, firing from the roof of a building about 185 metres away from his target. They said the killer was lying prone, a position that can increase accuracy.

The motive

Kirk was a hero to right-wingers and helped Trump build a large youth vote in his November presidential election victory. He was also a highly divisive figure, espousing hardline views on race, gender and gun ownership.

Even his many critics often hailed Kirk’s willingness to debate, however. Kirk was on a speaking tour when he went to the Utah university.

Authorities said they did not yet know the alleged shooter’s motive. He was not a student from the university.

Clues may lie in the inscriptions found on bullet casings at the crime scene.

One cartridge had written on it, “Hey, fascist! Catch!” said Utah Governor Spencer Cox.

Another featured “Bella ciao”, apparently a reference to a World War II-era Italian anti-fascist song.

Other cartridges were marked with symbols and wording that appeared to be from the online gaming culture.

The United States has had repeated politically motivated shootings and assaults over the past decade, including two assassination attempts on Trump, in addition to a history of political violence stretching back decades.

Mass shootings by typically young, disturbed men are also common, and powerful firearms are easily available.

Charlie Kirk, right, was a strong supporter of the Trump Administration. Vice President-elect JD Vance, left, gave his official plane to fly his body home. Photo / Getty Images

The political reaction

Politicians on all sides quickly condemned the killing, many of them calling on Americans to heal growing divisions.

Trump’s first reaction on Wednesday was to blame “the radical left”. He toned his rhetoric down on Thursday and said that Kirk had been “an advocate of nonviolence”.

“That’s the way I’d like to see people respond,” he said.

Kirk is being treated as a national hero by the Trump administration.

Trump announced on Thursday he would posthumously decorate Kirk with America’s highest civilian honour, the Medal of Freedom.

The Republican President also told reporters that he would attend Kirk’s funeral.

Kirk’s coffin was transported to his home city of Phoenix on Vice President JD Vance’s official plane.

- Agence France-Presse