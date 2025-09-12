The Israeli military said it was continuing “its wide-scale strikes on terrorist infrastructure and high-rise structures” in Gaza City.

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the details provided by the civil defence agency or the Israeli military.

Israel began targeting tall buildings in the area a week ago, saying they were being used by Hamas.

The UN warned the assault could worsen Gaza's humanitarian situation, where a famine has been declared. Photo / Omar AL-QATTAA, AFP

It said Friday that it would “intensify the pace of targeted strikes” in order to disrupt Hamas and “reduce the threat to our troops as part of preparations for the next stages of the operation”.

A single strike in the northwest of Gaza City killed 14 people, the civil defence said.

“The majority of them are children and women,” relative Hazem al Sultan told AFP.

“Only two bodies were intact, while the rest were body parts.”

At the city’s Al-Shifa hospital, mourners prayed over the dead wrapped in white shrouds, some of them the size of children.

The military did not respond to a request for comment on the strike.

While the army has issued multiple evacuation warnings for Gaza City, many residents have told AFP they have nowhere else to go, noting Israel has repeatedly struck the area in the south to which it has urged people to move.

The UN estimates there were around one million people in and around Gaza City as of late August, and has warned that evacuating them all could have disastrous consequences.

The army said it was taking steps to “increase the volume of aid entering into the humanitarian area” in the south in preparation for receiving displaced Gaza City residents.

The main organisation representing the families of hostages taken during Hamas’ 2023 attack has also criticised the planned Gaza City offensive, saying Friday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was putting the surviving captives in “life-threatening danger... without any clear purpose or strategic goal”.

Of the 251 hostages seized during the Hamas assault, 47 remain in Gaza, including 25 the Israeli military says are dead.

The attack resulted in the deaths of 1219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 64,756 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza that the UN considers reliable.

-Agence France-Presse