NEW YORK TIMES — Mesut Ozil, the German football star who quit the national team last year after a photograph of him posing with the Turkish President unleashed a political storm, married a former Miss Turkey yesterday on the banks of the Bosporus.

His best man? President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.

Ozil, who has Turkish roots, said in March that he had asked Erdogan to be his best man.

In Germany, the decision was immediately criticised as "irresponsible" and "disappointing." Many pointed to the furore last year after the athlete posed for a picture with Erdogan, who was running

