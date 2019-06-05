A huge blob that appeared on the United States' National Weather Service's radar wasn't a rain cloud, but a massive swarm of ladybirds over Southern California.

Meteorologist Joe Dandrea says the array of bugs appeared to be about 130km wide as it flew over San Diego Tuesday.

But Dandrea told the Los Angeles Times that the ladybirds are actually spread throughout the sky, flying at between 5000 and 9000 feet (1525 and 2745m), with the most concentrated group about 16km wide.

It wasn't immediately known what type of ladybird was causing the phenomenon.

The Times says one species, adult convergent lady beetles, mate and migrate from the Sierra Nevada to valley areas where they eat aphids and lay eggs.

California is home to about 200 species of ladybirds, including the convergent lady beetle, according to the University of California Integrated Pest Management Programme.

In the early summer, once the aphid numbers decline, beetles become hungry and migrate to higher elevations, according to the UC programme.