A 2-year-old girl was found dead in Georgia, in the United States, over the weekend after she got stuck inside a clothes dryer.

Brantley County Sheriff's Office confirmed with First Coast News that the child died in a clothes dryer at a trailer park. They have now turned the case over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

Sources have said that the girl's mother found the toddler in the dryer on Sunday morning, and believes the child climbed inside while her mum was sleeping.

A preliminary autopsy revealed that the girl died from overheating.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

In May 2018, a child got himself stuck in a Whanganui local laundromat washing machine.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said a boy aged about 6 or 7 years old climbed into one of the machines and immediately got stuck.

"He closed a door and it didn't open again.''

The machine was not on at the time.

Firefighters were forced to break the door open to get him out safely. An ambulance was also called, but the youngster was uninjured.