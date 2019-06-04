China stepped up security around Tiananmen Square in central Beijing yesterday on the anniversary of its bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests at the site 30 years ago.

Extra checkpoints and street closures greeted tourists who showed up before dawn to watch the daily flag-raising ceremony at the square. An honour guard marched across a barricaded road and raised the Chinese flag as the national anthem played.

The tight security served as a reminder of the Government's attempts to quash any memories of the crackdown on the night of June 3-4, 1989, that is believed to have killed hundreds and possibly thousands of people.

For many Chinese, the 30th anniversary of the crackdown will pass like any other day. Any commemoration of the event is not allowed in mainland China, and the government has blocked access to information about it on the internet.

A half-dozen activists could not be reached by phone or text. One who could, Beijing-based Hu Jia, said he had been taken by security agents to the northeastern coastal city of Qinghuangdao on May 30.

Chinese authorities routinely take known dissidents away on what are euphemistically called "vacations" or otherwise silence them during sensitive political times.

"This is a reflection of their fears, their terror, not ours," Hu said.

Human rights groups say restrictions have also been placed on members of the Tiananmen Mothers group, whose sons were killed in the military action.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a statement on Monday saluting what he called the "heroes of the Chinese people who bravely stood up 30 years ago ... to demand their rights."

He said that US hopes have been dashed that China would become a more open and tolerant society.

- AP