A Brisbane mother and daughter are lucky to be alive after narrowly surviving a scooter crash in Bali.

Security camera shows the harrowing moment Danni Suriano and her 12-year-old daughter Summer flip into the air as they collide with a van at a Canggu intersection.

The 32-year-old mother, who has a motorcycle licence, suffered a fractured spine, 9 News reports.

"As soon as the impact hit I just searched for Summer, my daughter," Suriano told 9News.

The mother revealed that she hit the fence first before her daughter landed into her when they hit the ground.

"I grabbed her and dragged her to me," she said.

Both their helmets came off in the collision.

Three-time winter Olympian Steven Lee along with other Australian bystanders helped the pair at the scene and took care of Summer while her mum was in hospital.

"These guys definitely needed help yesterday they were pretty well beat up and incoherent and needed assistance," he told 9News.

The mother hopes her mistake will make others aware of not being complacent on Bali road.

"I'm just so grateful because she's my everything and being a single mum, she's my baby," she said.