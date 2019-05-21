A mum-of-five who lied to police about being brutally raped by a stranger, unwittingly set off a series of tragic events that ended with her neighbour being stabbed to death in self defence.

Now Florida detectives say the lies that Brittany Sorey, 30, told them have caused irreparable damage, reports news.com.au.

Ms Sorey had been renting an apartment in the town of Largo with her husband, Gerald, when she told police a stranger — of Hispanic appearance — broke into their home while she was alone and attacked her in April.

A police report, obtained by The Smoking Gun, shows Ms Sorey claimed the man then "battered her and vaginally penetrated her with a broken broom handle and a box cutter".

The report states that Ms Sorey, who has five children, was reinterviewed by detectives a short time later when she maintained her story, insisting that she had been the victim of "sexual battery".

Detectives soon found out Ms Sorey had been having financial difficulties at the time, and had borrowed some cash from her neighbour, Michael Peterson, but had not paid back the loan.

Soon after her alleged attack, Ms Sorey and her family moved out of the apartment, allowing a male friend to move in.

According to the police report, an agitated man — who would later be identified as Mr Peterson — banged on the front door of Ms Sorey's former apartment, demanding his money be paid back in full.

Investigators claimed Mr Peterson had been drinking and was violent and upset that Ms Sorey hadn't repaid him.

Michael Peterson was an avid fisher, his brother claimed. Photo / Fox News

The confused friend called Ms Sorey, who told him that the stranger "sounded like the man who sexually battered her" last month.

Ms Sorey's friend attempted to take a photograph of Mr Peterson to show the police, but the intoxicated neighbour became aggressive and a fight soon broke out between the two men.

"Ultimately, the friend killed the neighbour in self defence during the confrontation," the police report claimed.

According to WFLA News, Mr Peterson — who was described as a kind man — was stabbed to death by Ms Sorey's friend.

It wasn't until detectives tracked down Ms Sorey to interview her again that she broke down, confessing she had "fabricated the entire report of sexual battery and that it never happened".

Mr Peterson's brother told Fox News he was in a world of pain after completely unnecessary death of his loved one.

"He's going to be so missed … I don't know what her motive behind it was," he said.

"I'll never see him now."

Police claim they could only charge Ms Sorey with filing a false police report and she was released this week on a $216 bond.

Her friend would not be charged with Mr Peterson's death as it was in self defence.

Brittany Sorey was charged with making a false police report. Photo / WFLA

Neighbour Al Butkus told Fox News Mr Peterson was an avid fisherman and built a garden in front of his apartment.

"Everybody around here didn't really believe that he really passed away. He got killed from this. It's just a crying shame." Mr Butkus said.

"That hurt everybody around here. I was like really devastated about it. I built a little memorial over there for him and everything."

Mr Peterson's family said his ashes will be scattered where he used to fish.