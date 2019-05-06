A five-year-old girl in the US is missing after being reportedly taken by three men in Texas.

Maleah Davis, 5, was kidnapped around 9pm on Saturday (US time) and was last seen near a major highway in Sugar Land, Houston.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Maleah.

Anyone with information on Maleah's whereabouts is urged to contact HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. Media partners: all updates on this case will be disseminated here. #hounews pic.twitter.com/8F0PRPRgFN — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 5, 2019

The victim's stepfather, Darion Vence, claims that he, his two-year-old son and Maleah were abducted by three Hispanic men in their 30s driving a 2010 blue Chevrolet Crew Cab pick-up truck, according to ABC.

He says the men assaulted him, knocking him unconscious, and he and his son were dropped off in the Sugar Land area, but the abductors kept Maleah and drove off.

Police said Vence's Nissan Altima is also missing.

At a media conference police say they do not know the motive behind the kidnapping.

Authorities also do not know the license plate of the kidnapping car.

2/2: Photo of assault victim, Mr. Darion Vence, who is Maleah's stepfather, stated he was unconscious for almost 24 hrs. Detectives ask anyone who saw Darion or Maleah after 9 pm Friday (May 3) to 6 pm on Sat to contact HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/nuZHA1EQPY — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 5, 2019

Better quality, color photo taken by traffic camera of the stolen Nissan Altima with tags 330-92G9. #hounews pic.twitter.com/UizXnhIC4h — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 5, 2019

MISSING CHILD: Detectives are asking for assistance in locating 5-year-old Maleah Davis, last seen by a family member about 9 pm last night near State Hwy 6 and Highway 59 in Sugar Land. Maleah is with 3 unknown Hispanic males in a 2010 blue Chevrolet crew cab pickup truck. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 5, 2019

Media Briefing on Investigation into Missing Child Maleah Davis https://t.co/ce9ZdFrWUZ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 5, 2019

Timeline of Maleah's disappearance according to her stepfather:

• Vence said he was driving a silver Nissan Altima and that he was on his way to the George Bush Intercontinental Airport to pick up Maleah's mother with his 2-year-old son and Maleah, according to Sgt. Mark Holbrook.

• Vence said he heard a "pop," pulled over on Greens Road and Highway 59 and noticed he had a flat tire, Holbrook said. Vence then told detectives that the blue pickup truck pulled up behind him and two Hispanic men jumped out of the vehicle and told him that Maleah looked "very nice and very sweet," Holbrook said.

• Vence told investigators that one of the men hit him on the head and he was knocked unconscious, Holbrook said. Vence reported that he was in and out of consciousness but woke up inside the pickup truck with the three kidnappers with his son and Maleah inside before losing consciousness again, Holbrook said.

• Vence told detectives that he woke up at 6pm Saturday on Highway 6 in Sugar Land with his 2-year-old son, officials said.

• Vence said he tried to summon help but no one helped him, so he went to Methodist Hospital in Sugar Land and arrived there around 10pm with his son, according to police.

Maleah was last seen wearing a pink bow in her hair, a light blue zip-up jacket, blue jeans and gray, white and pink sneakers.