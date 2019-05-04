Joe Biden is easily one of the most popular politicians in America today.

Over the years, the former vice president has gained a cult-like following thanks to his famous charisma and likability as well as his penchant for Ray-Ban sunglasses and his "bromance" with Barack Obama, reports news.com.au.

When he finally announced he was joining the 2020 presidential race — ending months of speculation — it sparked a flurry of breathless news headlines and excitement from supporters, with many dubbing him the "future president".

But just days after Mr Biden's announcement, it is already being overshadowed by his tumultuous and "awkward" family situation.

Close friends Joe Biden and Barack Obama pictured in 2017. Photo / Getty Images

Beau Biden died in 2015 after a two-year battle with brain cancer. Photo / Supplied

In 2016, newly-single Hunter Biden began dating his former sister-in-law and brother's widow, Hallie.

The controversial new relationship was exclusively revealed by Page Six, but despite the complicated family dynamics involved, the former vice president threw his support behind them.

"We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness," he said in a statement.

"They have mine and Jill's full and complete support and we are happy for them."

Hunter Biden also told Page Six he and Hallie were "incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time", confirming the new couple were grateful to "family and friends who have supported us every step of the way".

But this week, Page Six reported the pair had broken up after two years together.

Joe and Jill Biden, pictured with Beau and Hallie. Photo / Supplied

The split is believed to have been an amicable one — although it comes just months after Hunter Biden told Vanity Fair his complicated relationship wouldn't interfere with his father's political ambitions.

"My father has always been proud of me — whether when I was volunteering for the Jesuits, or working as a lawyer … And he remains proud of me today. He loves me. And he loves the American people far too much to let any form of adversity stand in the way of service," he told the publication in a statement in January.

OTHER ALLEGATIONS:

However, according to Vanity Fair, Hunter and Hallie Biden's "awkward" love life is just one of several scandals involving Hunter Biden which could potentially affect his father's campaign.

Firstly, he was sacked from the military after testing positive for cocaine, and his alleged drug use was also mentioned again during his divorce proceedings, when his ex-wife claimed he was "spending extravagantly on his own interests including drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations".

And finally, his former role on the board of a Ukrainian gas company during his father's vice presidency has also raised questions of a potential conflict of interest.

PRESIDENT BIDEN?

Despite those controversies, Joe Biden is still considered to be a serious presidential contender, with many believing he has what it takes to topple Donald Trump next year.

According to a CNN poll, 39 per cent of Democrat-leaning voters prefer Mr Biden over others who are also in the running for a Democratic presidential nomination.

It means he is "head and shoulders above the rest", including Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.