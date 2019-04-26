A 4-year-old girl has been hailed a hero after keeping her baby brother alive for three days after their father reportedly shot their mother before killing himself.

A neighbour discovered the two young children unharmed but dehydrated and hungry downstairs at the family's home in the suburb of Chatsworth on April 14.

Forty six-year-old father David Kooros Parsa and 38-year-old mother Mihoko Koike Parsa were found dead in an upstairs bedroom of their Los Angeles home.

Investigators determined the murder-suicide likely took place three days prior on April 11.

"Our little angel was able to keep herself and her brother alive," Los Angeles Police Captain Maureen Ryan said of the 4-year-old.

"The baby is a miracle baby and the little girl is a hero. She's an absolute hero."

Authorities said the children are in the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services and are in good health.

Police went to the property at 9am in response to a welfare check request from a family member, but left after finding nothing amiss.

Hours after the police left, a family friend came to the house accompanied by a locksmith, and together with neighbours they gained access into the home and discovered the carnage inside.

Olivia and James Robinson, who live across the street from the deceased couple, told KTLA they knew something was wrong when they found the 4-year-old downstairs.

"She obviously was in bad condition because she reeked really bad of urine," Olivia said.

"And she had more of a blank stare on her face. She was very, very quiet."

The neighbour said when the child was asked about her parents, she said they are sleeping upstairs.

Another neighbour, Tony Medina, took in the four-year-old into his home until police arrived.

"She heard her mum crying, and then what really was kind of heart-wrenching was when she said she saw 'mommy was broken'," Medina told CBS Los Angeles.

Investigators did not release a theory as to why Parsa killed his wife and then himself.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757​