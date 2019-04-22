Idk the details, but I heard an explosion outside my work and apparently a plane crashed into, or nearby, the prison in Norco. pic.twitter.com/TaF4qWbESo — Ryan Roxas (@local_thiccboi) April 22, 2019



A small plane has crashed into a prison compound in Norco, California, sparking a fire, news reports say.

The crash was reported at the California Rehabilitation Centre on Fifth Street, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

The Cessna went down in an area of the prison under construction, NBC reported.

The condition of the pilot was not immediately known. There were no other injuries reported among staff or inmates.

Advertisement

NBC reported that it was not known where the plane departed from or the condition of the pilot.