Footage of the heart-stopping moment a blind man falls on the train tracks has surfaced online.

The man was waiting for a train on the platform at a station in Washington, US, when he took a step too far and fell off the edge, just moments before a train approached.

Commuters quickly rushed to help the blind man and managed to pull him back up onto the platform just seconds before a train arrived.

The incident reportedly happen last Tuesday, just after 8am (local time).

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The man was reportedly taken to hospital with minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.