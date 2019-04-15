Footage of the heart-stopping moment a blind man falls on the train tracks has surfaced online.

The man was waiting for a train on the platform at a station in Washington, US, when he took a step too far and fell off the edge, just moments before a train approached.

Commuters quickly rushed to help the blind man and managed to pull him back up onto the platform just seconds before a train arrived.

The incident reportedly happen last Tuesday, just after 8am (local time).

The man was reportedly taken to hospital with minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.