Russian President Vladimir Putin said special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation report validated Moscow's repeated denials of collusion with US between President Donald Trump's campaign.

Speaking at an Arctic forum in St Petersburg on Tuesday, Putin said claims of collusion by Democrats reflect their failure to accept the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

"It was clear for us from the start that it would end like this," the Russian leader said as President Donald Trump's administration and Congress sparred over making Mueller's still-confidential investigation report public. "A mountain gave birth to a mouse."

The full report is expected to be released within the coming weeks, with redactions including detailed descriptions of what has been omitted and why.

"We have been saying from the start that this notorious commission led by Mr. Mueller won't find anything, because no one knows better than us: Russia has not meddled in any US election," Putin said.

Putin said he thinks their attacks on Trump disrespect voters and reflect a crisis of the US political system.

"Those groups which are attacking the legitimately elected president, what are they doing?" Putin asked rhetorically, before providing his own analysis. "They disagree with the choice of the American people and seek to reduce the results to zero."

The Russian leader said he hopes partisan fighting in Washington eases so the US and Russia can focus on issues of mutual interest, such as nuclear arms control, fighting terrorism and climate change.

Asked if Russia would support Trump's re-election in 2020, Putin said only that Moscow would "respect the choice of the American people."

- AP