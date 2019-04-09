The man who was caught on camera allegedly kicking "Egg Boy" Will Connolly, moments after the teenager cracked an egg on Senator Fraser Anning's head, has been charged with assault.

Victoria Police interviewed the 20-year-old West Footscray man this afternoon over the incident and said he will be charged with assault by kicking.

Officers appealed to the public for assistance to help them find the man, who police allege kicked Connolly numerous times while he was being held down by others.

Investigators released a picture of the 20-year-old man they want to question over the alleged assault, which happened on March 16 in Moorabbin.

Advertisement

Earlier today, Connolly's lawyer said the 17-year-old was relieved he wasn't charged over the egg cracking.

Connolly's lawyer Peter Gordon released a statement saying the decision of Victoria Police not to charge the 17-year-old was a "relief" and the last few weeks had been a stressful time for him and his family.

Victoria Police launched an appeal to find the 20-year-old. Photo / Victoria Police

"Will is taking very seriously the formal caution he was given by police about his actions," the statement said.

Gordon also made clear that Connolly and his family were not seeking charges against those who acted against him on the day.

"Will and his family at no stage sought to have any action taken against people who reacted against him following the incident," he said.

Senator Anning has also escaped charges for slapping Connolly after the egg was cracked on his head.

In a statement Victoria Police said they believed Senator Anning acted in "self defence" and there was no reasonable prospect of conviction.

Connolly was issued with an official caution for his stunt.

Following the police statement, Gordon said all the money raised through crowd funding, which was just over $100,000 for Connolly's legal defence would be donated to help victims of the Christchurch tragedy.

Connolly gained worldwide notoriety after footage emerged of him cracking an egg on Senator Anning's head after the New Zealand terror attack.

Afterwards Senator Anning turned around and struck Connolly twice before he was tackled to the ground by a group of supporters.

Senator Anning was last week censured by parliament for "shameful and pathetic" comments linking the Christchurch terror attacks to Muslim immigration.

The Queenslander was rebuked by his colleagues on Wednesday for blaming Muslim migrants for the horrific attack last month in which a white supremacist killed 50 worshippers at mosques.

Senator Anning originally stood for One nation and entered parliament after the party's Malcolm Roberts was disqualified for being a dual citizen.