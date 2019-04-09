Officials believe they have found the skull believed to be of a poacher who was crushed to death by elephants in a South African nature reserve and then eaten by a pride of lions.

The poacher was in Kruger National Park illegally with three friends trying to poach a rhino when he was crushed by an elephant.

Three of the victim's friends ran away and the victim's family contacted the park's ranger service who launched a search on foot last Wednesday, Daily Mail reported.

#sapsMP Komatipoort: A human skull found in the Kruger National Park (KNP) is believed to be that of a man reportedly killed by an elephant while poaching with his accomplices on 01/04; duo arrested, rifles & ammo seized. MEhttps://t.co/XXsXpJqTjA pic.twitter.com/4Oye38Eddh — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) April 6, 2019



Park rangers carrying out the search for him only found his skull and trousers which were badly shredded.

The picture of the skull was published on South African news website the Daily Sun.

The Kruger National Park Air Wing also searched for the victim's body but had to return to base due to failing light.

Daily Mail reported Don English, Skukuza Regional Ranger, said the man's body was recovered near the Crocodile bridge section of the park.

"Indications found at the scene suggested that a pride of lions had devoured the remains leaving only a human skull and a pair of pants," English said.

Police spokesman Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said: "The suspects appeared yesterday, April 5, 2019, at the Komatipoort Magistrate's Court facing charges of possession of firearms and ammunition without a licence, conspiracy to poach as well as trespassing.

"Upon their appearance, the court remanded them in custody and will reappear at the same court on April 12, 2019, pending a formal bail application.

"An inquest was opened in connection with the dead suspect."