A mother is taking legal action against a school over claims her son was made to wear a hi-vis jacket because he is autistic.

Joanne Logan said seven-year-old Charlie was asked to wear the bib in the playground to help staff keep an eye on him.

The mother, who has five autistic children, last year condemned the 'disgusting' move by Cherry Lane primary school in West Drayton, west London, branding it "massive discrimination".

She has now taken Charlie's case to the Special Educational Needs and Disability Tribunal and hopes to win on behalf of all families raising children with special educational needs. Charlie, who was diagnosed with autism two years ago, has since been taken out of school and is being home-educated.

Advertisement

Mrs Logan told the Daily Mirror yesterday: "I just want to make sure no other autistic child is put through what we were and it needs to be challenged."

At the time the school claimed Mrs Logan had been informed about the bib, but she denied the arrangement had been discussed with her directly.

Her lawyer has claimed the school is now trying to throw out the case by arguing the complaint was lodged too late. A Hillingdon Council spokesman said: "Cherry Lane advises us reflective vests are not compulsory for anyone and are only used with parental consent."