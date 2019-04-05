Two identical twin brothers in Brazil will have to pay child support for a baby after they allegedly impersonated each other to trick as many women as possible into having sex with them.

The twins, identified as Fernando and Fabricio, took an inconclusive DNA test, according to The Sun.

The test reportedly could not provide a fail-proof, conclusive paternity answer because the twins are identical and, therefore, genetically very similar.

According to Brazilian news outlet Globo, both siblings are trying to blame each other.

A judge has now ruled that they were denying the child, an innocent party, the right to know her biological father. As such, the judge has ordered they both be included in the girl's birth certificate.

They will also both have to pay child support of 30 per cent of the minimum wage in Brazil, which equates to NZ$88 a month.

"It was clear they each used the other's name, either to attract as many women as possible, or to hide betrayal in their relationship," the judge said.

The mother reportedly thought she was in a relationship with Fernando, whom she'd met through a mutual friend at a party.

"He told me he had a twin brother, but I did not get introduced. At the time I did not suspect anything," she told media in Brazil.

"One of the brothers, in bad faith, seeks to conceal fatherhood," the judge said.

"Such behaviour, of course, should not receive a guarantee from the judiciary which, on the contrary, must repress clumsy behaviour, especially in the case in which the defendants seek to benefit from their own clumsiness.

"Given the peculiarities of the case, I believe the decision that most embodies the concept of justice is the one that honours the interests and rights of the child, to the detriment of the tortuous defendants."