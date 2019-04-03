Shocking video has emerged of a woman appearing to smoke a glass pipe inside a vehicle with a child locked inside.

Footage shows the woman winding the window up before lighting up as a young child sits next to her.

The child can be heard talking to the woman asking "where's my dad? Where's my daddy gone?".

As footage rolls on, the woman can be seen smoking the pipe several times before opening the passenger window.

Queensland police have since seen the footage and raided a Gold Coast house before charging a 32-year-old woman.

This footage shows what appears to be a woman smoking ice in her car in South East Queensland.

Channel 9 News Queensland reported the woman was known both to police and child protection agencies. When the video came to light police informed child safety authorities.

"Police executed a search warrant on a Gold Coast residence on February 7, 2019 in relation to video footage published online depicting a woman engaged in alleged drug use," the spokesperson said.

They said as a result of seizing a number of items during the search, one woman was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a dangerous drug, identified as Xanax.

Police said they also referred the matter to other relevant government agencies.

The woman is due to reappear in Southport Magistrates Court on May 8.