British Members of Parliament will once again take control of the Brexit process today, voting on a platter of alternatives to Prime Minister Theresa May's thrice-defeated deal.

After an initial round of voting last week failed to reveal a majority for any Brexit outcome, MPs will have another opportunity to try to break the impasse. The result isn't binding on the Government, but the House of Commons could try to make it so.

The options have been cut from eight to four.

Customs Union (C): Conservative grandee Kenneth Clarke wants the UK to leave the EU having secured a permanent customs union with the bloc at a minimum, and for this to be enshrined in primary legislation. This option was the most popular last week, just six short of a majority.

Advertisement

Common Market 2.0 (D): The UK stays in the European Economic Area and rejoins the European Free Trade Association, giving it access to the EU single market. That's Norway's relationship. The UK would remain part of the EU single market and would retain freedom of movement. This plan has been gaining momentum, with both Labour and the Scottish National Party saying they'll support it.

Second Referendum (E): A process motion that says Parliament shouldn't ratify or implement any withdrawal agreement until it has been approved in a referendum. Another popular option last week, with 268 votes in favour.

Prevent no-deal(G): A process amendment, this would require a confirmatory vote in Parliament if the UK got to within two days of a no-deal Brexit. MPs would be asked to choose between a no-deal Brexit or revoking Article 50 to stop Brexit.

If Brexit was halted, an inquiry would be held to find out what type of future relationship with the EU could command support.

- Bloomberg