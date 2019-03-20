A Sydney swimming teacher has been hit with 28 charges over allegations he sexually abused girls during swimming lessons.

Kyle James Henk Daniels, 20, had the additional charges laid against him following allegations of sexual abuse committed while he was a swim instructor, news.com.au reports.

Daniels was arrested earlier this month after being accused of sexually abusing two girls, aged six and eight, on separate occasions during swimming lessons at a Mosman pool.

Prosecutors laid 28 child abuse charges against him when he appeared in Manly Local Court this morning.

Advertisement

The 20-year-old has been charged with eight counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10, six counts of intentionally sexually touching a child under 10 and 14 counts of indecent assault of a person under 16 years of age.

It is also alleged Daniels sexually abused a further six girls — aged between six and 10 — on separate occasions during lessons at the Mosman pool between June 2018 and March 2019.