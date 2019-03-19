Authorities in New York City have confirmed four people have been shot, one fatally, in midtown Manhattan near busy Penn Station.

New York hospitals have been put on 'citywide' alert as police rush to respond to an 'active crime scene'.

The incident happened on the corner of 35th Street and 8th Avenue, the Chicago Tribune reports.

(East Harlem, Manhattan) Multiple People Shot — Developing: There is a heavy police presence around E 115th St & 3rd Ave. At least three people were shot. Follow along for updates here: https://t.co/EsmZ5Fu7lS #ProtectTheWorld pic.twitter.com/kx8JhXmVp6 — Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) March 19, 2019

No arrests have yet been made.

Local news service 1010 WINS reports sources as saying the shooting may be gang-related.

Initial police statements issued about 8pm local time reported they had mobilised a 'Level 1' response after reports of people having been shot, with the status of the gunman unclear.

An early 'city wide" alert was issued to hospital trauma teams, but reports indicate all wounded have so far been taken to Harlem Hospital.

Multiple ambulances have reportedly swarmed the scene.

Fox News reports tweeted video showing police cars and a heavy police presence outside of the Thomas Jefferson Houses, where the shooting took place.

No details of the shooter have yet come to light.

- additional reporting news.com.au