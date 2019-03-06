Homeowners were left disturbed after their security camera filmed a man walking through their front yard before pulling down his pants and defecating next to their house.

Footage of the incident shows the stranger trespassing on the Sydney property with a roll of toilet paper in hand.

He then walks off camera where the owner claimed he proceeded to defecate.

He reappears a few minutes later with the toilet paper and an umbrella he decided to steal from the home.

The incident occurred just months after a serial pooper was outed in Brisbane.

The man dubbed the "poo jogger" was photographed defecating on city footpaths.

Police laid a charge of creating a public nuisance against Andrew Douglas MacIntosh after neighbours snapped a photograph of him allegedly in the act.

The 'poo jogger' has been outed as hotshot businessman Andrew Douglas Macintosh. Photo / Steve Smith

The residents of an apartment block in the southeastern Brisbane suburb of Greenslopes say someone has been defecating on their path by night for more than a year.

He had been running past the block three times a week and allegedly ducking up a privately owned path "like clockwork" in the early morning and pausing to poo on it.

The neighbours claimed the path had been defiled about 30 times in the past 12 months.