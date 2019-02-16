Donald Trump is technically obese, but in good overall health, according to his latest annual medical exam.

The US president, who undergoes a wide-ranging physical assessment once a year, has put on 1.8kg over the last 12 months.

That means he now weighs 108kgs, and with a height of 1.8m his Body Mass Index (BMI) is 30.4.

A BMI over 30 is considered "obese" by America's National Institutes of Health. Mr Trump's BMI last year was just under 30.

Around 40 per cent of Americans are considered obese.

Sean Conley, the president's doctor, said despite being technically obese, Mr Trump, 72, had passed the medical with flying colours.

Dr Conley said: "It is my determination that the president remains in very good health overall." Mr Trump's good health continued despite an ongoing penchant for junk food, little exercise and a highly stressful job.

President Donald Trump. Photo / AP

The president has said he gets some exercise walking around the White House. Experts suggested he was helped by having been teetotal his entire life, and not smoking. During his campaign, he produced a letter that said he would be the "healthiest individual ever elected" - but the doctor named as the author later admitted that Mr Trump had written the letter himself.

Mr Trump weighed 102kg before he became president. Last year, doctors had recommended he should try to lose between 4kg to 6kg.

His blood pressure this year was up slightly to 118/80, from 116/70 in 2018. His resting heart rate was 70 beats per minute.

Mr Trump has a history of high cholesterol, and this year his dosage of Rosuvastatin, an anti-cholesterol medicine, was raised from 10mg a day to 40mg. He was examined by 11 specialists during the four-hour medical assessment at a military base.

Dr Conley said: "There were no findings of significance or changes to report on his physical exam, including the eyes, ears, nose, mouth, teeth, gums, heart, lungs, skin, gastrointestinal and neurologic systems."

Last year, Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson, the president's doctor at the time, said Mr Trump "might live to be 200 years old" if he made improvements to his diet.