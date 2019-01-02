This image of #UltimaThule was taken on Jan 1 from a distance of 28,000 kilometers and a scale of 140 meters per pixel. #NewHorizons https://t.co/6UrkAwL3bv pic.twitter.com/yV5lV6Ssmn — Dr. Manuela Rossol (@astromonocyte) January 2, 2019



After a day in which pictures of a distant space world made it look like a peanut, Nasa has unveiled the first photo from a flyby of Ultima Thule.

And the image taken by the New Horizons spacecraft now make it look more like a snowman, minus any facial features.

The small world, 6.5 billion km from Earth, is actually two objects joined together. The mission team is now calling the larger one "Ultima" and the smaller one "Thule".

The world is in a region of the Solar System known as the Kuiper belt.