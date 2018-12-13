Incredible CCTV footage shows thieves using an excavator to smash into a bank and steal money.

The incident reportedly happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning, in Tongala, Victoria.

Police said two men used the excavator to break into the front wall of the Bendigo Bank branch.

The footage, released by police, shows the excavator smashing windows and tearing away the door frame to give the thieves access to the bank.

The men caused significant damage to the building and an ATM machine.

Police said the two men stole a number of cash boxes of unknown value before activating the alarm. They then swiftly fled the scene in a white dual-cab ute.

Both the excavator and the truck are believed to have been stolen prior to the incident.