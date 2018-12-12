A fast-food worker in the US has been arrested for lacing a 4-year-old child's hamburger with ecstasy, which the boy thought was candy.

According to police, the boy's 11-year-old sister found the pill between the buns of the Sonix Drive-In kids meal burger in Texas on Thursday night.

"When she opened the wrapping, she noticed a pill. Being an 11-year-old, she asked her parents if this was candy," Taylor Chief of Police Henry Fluck told ABC 13.

The parents took the meal to the police station where a lab samples revealed the burger tested positive for ecstasy.

Officers arrested manager, 30-year-old Tanisha Dancer, along with two workers, 35-year-old Jonathan Roberson and 22-year-old Jose Molina.

Fast-food worker Tanisha Dancer was arrested for lacing a four-year-old child's hamburger with ecstasy, which the poor boy thought was lollies. Photo / Williamson County Sherrifs Office

Dancer was allegedly caught with three more pills in her possession and was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and endangering a child.

The employee has since been fired.

Robertson and Molina were also charged with possession of marijuana.

Police also arrested Robertson for having four outstanding warrants.