The World Health Organisation says Congo's deadly Ebola outbreak is now the second largest in history, behind the devastating West Africa outbreak that killed thousands a few years ago.

WHO emergencies chief Dr Peter Salama late Thursday called it "a sad toll" as Congo's health ministry announced the number of cases has reached 426.

That includes 379 confirmed cases and 47 probable ones.

Attacks by rebel groups and open hostility by some wary locals have posed serious challenges that Ebola workers say they have never faced before.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Many venture out on critical virus containment work only with the accompaniment of UN peacekeepers while gunfire echoes daily.

Salama this month predicted that the outbreak in northeastern Congo will last at least another six months before it can be contained.

- AP

Related articles:

WORLD

Weird 'ripple' has scientists stumped

29 Nov, 2018 8:34pm
3 minutes to read
WORLD

'He made a mistake': The man who survived brush with lost tribe

29 Nov, 2018 6:37pm
5 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Report: Climate change already a global health emergency

29 Nov, 2018 3:18pm
4 minutes to read
THE COUNTRY

Swine fever effects may lift China demand for beef

29 Nov, 2018 9:00am
2 minutes to read