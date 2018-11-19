Congressman Seth Moulton is opposed to Nancy Pelosi becoming House Speaker.

Sixteen dissident Democrats have released a letter opposing Nancy Pelosi's bid to become Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The group, has argued that Democrats need new leadership as the party is poised to control the House in January.

Its pledge to oppose Pelosi both in an internal caucus election and a January 3 floor vote, delivered in a letter sent to Democratic colleagues, comes as Pelosi has marshalled a legion of supporters on and off Capitol Hill to make her case.

Another five Democrats — Congressman Conor Lamb (Pennsylvania) and Representatives-elect Jason Crow (Colorado), Jared Golden (Maine), Mikie Sherrill (New Jersey) and Abigail Spanberger (Virginia) — have made firm statements saying they would not vote for Pelosi but did not sign the letter.

Pelosi picked up backing from Congressman John Lewis, the civil rights leader, while a who's-who of Democrats — including former Vice-President Al Gore and former Secretary of State John Kerry — advocated on her behalf.

Congressman Tim Ryan, who mounted an unsuccessful campaign against Pelosi two years ago, and Congressman Seth Moulton are leaders of the current effort to topple her.

Pelosi has faced challenges before but this one — fuelled by newcomers calling for change and frustrated incumbents who feel shut out of leadership after her many years at the helm — poses perhaps the biggest threat yet.

With a narrow Democratic majority, now at 230 seats, she does not have much cushion to secure the 218 votes needed on the floor if all Republicans vote against her, as expected. Some House races remain undecided and the Democratic majority could grow slightly.

- additional reporting AP

