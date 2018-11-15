Brexit secretary Dominic Raab has dramatically quit today, saying he could not "in good conscience" support Theresa May's deal.

Raab dropped the bombshell news on the morning after the PM forced the terms of her proposed plan through Cabinet in a stormy five-hour meeting, the Daily Mail reports.

Raab had understood to have endorsed the draft deal "with a heavy heart" at the meeting yesterday, but harboured deep concerns about the UK being locked into the Irish border "backstop".

His decision could now spark a series of other departures - potentially posing a fatal threat to May's leadership.

Raab, who only succeeded David Davis in the post in July, said he had "ensuring respect" for May but added: "Today, I have resigned as Brexit Secretary. I cannot in good conscience support the terms proposed for our deal with the EU."

It is the second resignation in quick succession after Northern Ireland minister Shailesh Vara announced his departure, claiming May is trying to "shackle" Britain to the EU "indefinitely".

Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey and Aid Secretary Penny Mordaunt are also believed to be on the edge.

In his resignation letter, Raab said: "I regret to say that, following the Cabinet meeting yesterday on the Brexit deal, I must resign.

"I understand why you have chosen to pursue the deal with the EU on the terms proposed, and I respect the different views held in good faith by all of our colleagues.

"For my part, I cannot support the proposed deal for two reasons. First, I believe that the regulatory regime proposed for Northern Ireland presents a very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom.

"Second, I cannot support an indefinite backstop arrangement, where the EU holds a veto over our ability to exit.

"The terms of the backstop amount to a hybrid of the EU Customs Union and Single Market obligations.

"No democratic nation has ever signed up to be bound by such an extensive regime, imposed externally without any democratic control over the laws to be applied, nor the ability to decide to exit the arrangement.

"That arrangement is no also taken as the starting point for negotiating the Future Economic partnership.

"If we accept that, it will severely prejudice the second phase of negotiations against the UK."

Vara said the draft agreement "leaves the UK in a halfway house with no time limit on when we will finally be a sovereign nation".

In an eviscerating resignation letter he added: "We are a proud nation and it is a sad day when we are reduced to obeying rules made by other countries who have shown that they do not have our best interests at heart. We must and can do better than this".

The major blow came as the Prime Minister must try to convince her mutinous MPs and divided cabinet to back her Brexit vision during the biggest Commons speech of her life later.

May has acknowledged she has "difficult days" ahead with Brexiteers in her party openly plotting to topple her - but standing firm last night she told the rebels it will be her deal or "no Brexit at all" and warned: "It is this or Jeremy Corbyn".

Today May will face a hostile reception in the Commons as she presents her draft plan to MPs with critics including Jacob Rees-Mogg claiming she had 'shattered their trust' by claiming her Brexit deal is 'the best that could be negotiated'.

Meanwhile in Brussels President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, revealed the EU's 27 leaders would rush to ratify the deal in ten days time - but there are still major doubts it will survive that long.

Speaking this morning he confirmed an emergency summit will take place on Sunday November 25 and said: 'Let me say to our British friends: as much as I am sad to see you leave, I will do everything to make this farewell the least painful possible, both for you and for us'.

Last night the PM emerged from a marathon Cabinet meeting to claim a decisive breakthrough and said her cabinet came to a collective decision to back the settlement with Brussels having apparently told them it was 'this or Jeremy Corbyn'

But at least 10 ministers in the bruising five-hour meeting spoke out against her deal and the fallout from the discussions left at least one minister - Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey - on 'resignation watch' with more that could follow.

The cabinet meeting is said to have exploded when Esther McVey called for a formal ministerial vote during the tempestuous debate over the draft agreement before May rebuffed her.

Others who declared themselves against the plans included International Trade Minister Liam Fox, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson and Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

After the Cabinet battle, which went on three hours longer than scheduled, the premier took to the steps of Downing Street admitting that the debate had been 'long and impassioned' and there were 'difficult days ahead'.

"The collective decision of Cabinet was that the government should agree the draft Withdrawal Agreement and the outline political declaration," May said. 'I firmly believe with my head and heart that this decisive choice is in the best interests of the entire UK.'

May's reference to a 'collective' decision rather than a unanimous one immediately raised eyebrows. Around 10 ministers - nearly a third of the total - are understood to have spoken out against parts of the package, amid reports that a no confidence vote against the PM could be triggered as early as today.

Aid Secretary Penny Mordaunt, who was thought to be among those closest to quitting, demanded assurances from the premier on key points. Defence Secretary Gavin Willliamson also expressed reservations about elements of the deal, as did Sajid Javid, Liam Fox, Jeremy Hunt and Andrea Leadsom.

But one Cabinet source told MailOnline that Ms McVey was an 'outlier' in the strength of her opposition, and appeared 'emotional'.

There are also rumours swirling about Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab's intentions after he endorsed the plans with a 'heavy heart'.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell had emerged as a potential risk after he signed a letter warning against giving away fishing rights as part of the agreement, but tonight confirmed that he was staying in the tent.

However, the apparent victory for the PM could be only temporary respite, as she faces an even bigger task to get the measures through Parliament amid a massive mutiny from Tory backbenchers and the DUP, and Labour opposition.

There are growing signs that May could face an imminent no confidence vote. The Eurosceptic ERG group - which claims to have up to 80 Tory MP members - has shifted its position after previously holding off sending letters to the 1922 committee chairman Graham Brady.

An ex-minister told MailOnline: "I think a few people are holding off, will read the deal, square off their associations this weekend, then put in a letter."

Meanwhile, DUP leader Arlene Foster has turned up the heat by warning May there will be 'consequences' if she pushes her plan through.