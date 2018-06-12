US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have made history with a handshake and greeting before a one-on-one meeting in Singapore.

The discussions will give both a chance to size each other up and start discussions that could open the door to negotiations on denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

The two leaders exchanged a handshake, arm and back pats, and initial words at a secluded island resort off the coast of Singapore.

Trump had a distinct height advantage over Kim and directed the younger man in the manner of a host. Kim flashed a smile before the cameras.

Dennis Rodman described Kim Jong Un as a "big kid" who wants to see the world. Photo / AP

2:30pm

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman says he received a call from the White House ahead of Trump's historic meeting with Kim.

Rodman told CNN in an interview from Singapore on Tuesday that a White House staffer called the former Celebrity Apprentice contestant to tell him the president was proud of him.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about the call.

Rodman struck up an unlikely friendship with Kim over their shared love of basketball, but he says former President Barack Obama never took him seriously.

Rodman described Kim as a "big kid" who wants to see the world and he expressed hope that the two leaders will make progress.

Rodman is in town for the summit, but the White House had said he will play no official role.

2:10pm

Trump is sounding optimistic about his ability to persuade North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons programme after a lengthy one-on-one meeting with Kim.

Trump said Tuesday at the beginning of expanded discussions with aides from both countries that "We will solve a big problem" and "a big dilemma".

He talked about the pair achieving "tremendous success together" and predicts that "it will be successful. It will be done."

It was hard to hear the US president and Kim over the constant clicking of camera shutters, and it remains unclear precisely what he was referring to.

But Kim appeared to echo Trump's optimism.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un sit across the table from each other at their meeting at Capella Hotel in Singapore. Photo / AP

1:55pm

Trump says that his one-on-one meeting with Kim was "very, very good" and that the two have an "excellent relationship."

Trump and Kim met for about 40 minutes Tuesday one-on-one, joined only by interpreters.

Trump made the comments as he and Kim walked together along balcony as they headed to a larger meeting with aides.

Trump was flanked in the larger meeting by chief of staff John Kelly, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton.

They sat across the table from Kim and his team.

1:20pm

Trump is predicting that he and Kim will have "a terrific relationship" as they meet face to face for the first time.

Trump said Tuesday after meeting Kim that he's feeling "really great."

He says, "We're going to have a great discussion and a terrific relationship."

Kim says through an interpreter that it "was not easy to get here" and that there "were obstacles but we overcame them to be here."

The two men are expected to meet on their own for the better part of an hour, with only a pair of interpreters in the room.

That decision has raised concerns about the risk of holding such a monumental meeting with barely anyone to bear witness.

1:05pm

Trump and Kim are sharing a historic handshake as they meet for the first time.

The two clasped hands for a long while Tuesday as they posed for photos in front of a row of US and North Korean flags.

Trump then directed Kim to walk down a hallway, where they briefly spoke.

It's the first ever meeting between a sitting US president and North Korean leader.

Trump and Kim arrived not long ago on Singapore's Sentosa Island, the site of their unprecedented summit.

It's aimed at settling a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

The two will huddle alone for roughly 45 minutes before being joined by aides for a larger meeting and working lunch.

Trump has said he'll know within minutes whether a deal can be made.

US President Donald Trump waves as his motorcade leaves Shangri-La hotel in Singapore. Photo / AP

12:35pm

Kim has arrived at Singapore's Sentosa Island, where he'll be meeting shortly face-to-face with Trump.

The two men are expected to share a handshake before they meet alone with a pair of interpreters for roughly 45 minutes while their entourages wait nearby.

After the intimate huddle, they're scheduled to hold a larger meeting and working lunch.

Trump's chief of staff, national security adviser and secretary of state are among those expected to join.

The meeting is the first sit-down between a sitting US president and North Korean leader and is meant to settle a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear program.

Trump earlier defended his decision to meet with Kim, tweeting that North Korea has already released three detainees and that missile tests have halted.

12:20pm

Trump has arrived on Singapore's Sentosa Island for his historic meeting with Kim.

Trump's motorcade pulled into the grounds of the Capella Hotel at 8:13am, local time.

He is scheduled to meet Kim for the first time at 9am (1pm NZT).

Kim is also en route to Sentosa Island for the meeting to discuss the fate of his country's nuclear weapons arsenal.

11:50pm

North Korea's state media has reported on Kim's late-night tour of Singapore with unusual speed.

Pyongyang's official Rodong Sinmun on Tuesday filled its front page with photos of his visits to Singapore's landmarks, including the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay and the Marina Bay Sands resort.

The North's Korean Central News Agency quoted Kim as saying that Singapore is "clean and beautiful and every building is stylish" and that he will learn "a lot from the good knowledge and experience of Singapore in various fields in the future."

It's rare that security-obsessed North Korea reports on Kim's activities within hours.

When Kim visited China for meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping in March and May, state media didn't report on the trips until after he returned home.

Some experts say North Korea is trying to keep up with the speed of the Western media in Singapore.

- AP