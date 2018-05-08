Hillary Clinton has been spotted on multiple occasions lately wearing long jackets paired with colorful scarves that cover her neck and drape down over her back.

But Clinton's style choice, which she has even worn out in 80 degree temperatures, has prompted speculation that she has something to hide... a back brace.

Eagle-eyed social media users noticed a strange protrusion coming from Clinton's back when she was photographed visiting her daughter Chelsea's apartment in New York last week, according to the Daily Mail.



Is Hillary Clinton wearing a back brace now? Did she hurt herself AGAIN? #HillarysBackBrace pic.twitter.com/gz1364J4jv — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 7, 2018

The supposed back brace was clearly visible under her blue jacket as she left her daughter's building and headed back to her waiting car.

She wore a patterned blue scarf high around her neck despite the summer-type temperatures in Manhattan.

Those on social media were also quick to point out her upright posture and bundled up clothing.

Hillary Clinton - bullet-proof vest or back brace ? pic.twitter.com/vTQQ7bmIR3 — deplorable susie (@gs777gs777) May 4, 2018

Hillary spotted wearing a back brace. Did she fall again? She tries to cover it up with a scarf. pic.twitter.com/i2UR0IuPpL — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) May 7, 2018

In the past year Hillary has broken her foot, was on crutches, wore a boot, couldn't walk down stairs and is now in a back brace.



Thank goodness this woman is not our president. It would be embarrassing watching a crippled grandma leading the worlds strongest country. — Brandon (@brandongroeny) May 7, 2018

"(Hillary) looks to be wearing some sort of back brace - weird protrusion and scarf (80 degrees in NYC) up to her chin,v one Twitter user wrote.

"Is Hillary wearing a back brace now? Something was not natural about her posture and bundled up clothing. Weird!" another person tweeted.

Hillary also opted for a long jacket and scarf when she took to a stage in New Zealand on Monday where she is currently engaged in a speaking tour.

She was photographed sitting overly upright in her chair while she was being interviewed in front of the crowd.

During public appearances earlier this year, Clinton was spotted wearing a cast after breaking her wrist when she slipped in a hotel bath.

Clinton also had to wear a surgical boot at various points late last year after she fell down some stairs in her heels and broke her toe.