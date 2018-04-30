Disturbing footage has emerged of a man body-slamming and violently stomping on a young boy's head while on a bus journey.

CCTV footage captured the incident, which shows the 7-year-old boy teasing the man by repeatedly kicking his leg.

After the third kick, the man suddenly jumps up and grabs the child by the back and violently slams him on the floor. He then brutally stomps on the child's head three times.

The incident, which occurred in Suining City, China, has exploded on social media, forcing police to release a statement confirming the incident.

One concerned passenger intervened, stopping the man from assaulting the boy before attending to the boy who was in and out of consciousness, according to local reports.

The child, who was travelling home by himself after school, did not suffer life-threatening injuries, but suffered severe swelling and bruising on his face, according to local reports.

The incident has divided people on social media, with some blaming the boy for the incident, calling him a "little brat".

"It's good that he received a beating, these kinds of spoiled brats need to be punched," they say: "If your parents won't teach you, society will.," one person wrote on Chinese social media site Weibo.

"I don't support the man who beat the child, but I also do not pity the kid," another person said.

While most people hit out at the man's actions, others believed the boy's parents were to blame for allowing their son to travel alone.

Why does this child take the bus alone? Why is he not accompanied by his parents?", one said. "The child's guardians are partly to be blamed for this."

"If you do not properly teach your child, then the world will teach him," another commenter wrote.

The attacker has been detained for 15 days.