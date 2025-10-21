Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World
Updated

New Yorker pardoned by Trump after US Capitol attack, arrested for threat to House Democrat leader

Maegan Vazquez, Amy B Wang
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Representative Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Photo / Graeme Sloan, Bloomberg via The Washington Post

Representative Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Photo / Graeme Sloan, Bloomberg via The Washington Post

A man who was pardoned by United States President Donald Trump on charges related to his participation in the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot was arrested after allegedly threatening to kill House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (Democrat-New York).

Christopher Moynihan, 34, was charged with the felony of making a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save