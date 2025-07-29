Advertisement
New York Mayor says the shooter had a note that indicates he believed he had CTE

By Mark Maske
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

A New York Police Department officer stands in front of a bullet-shattered window at the 345 Park Avenue building after a mass shooting. Photo / Getty Images

The NFL was targeted in yesterday’s attack by a gunman at the Manhattan building that houses the league’s offices, New York Mayor Eric Adams has said.

An NFL employee was “seriously injured” in the attack, Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a memo overnight. Doctors expect the employee to

