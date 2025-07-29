Gunman on loose in central New York City ‘neutralised’ amid reports cop dies

Firefighters' trucks and police vehicles are seen as police respond to a shooting incident in New York. Photo / AFP

A gunman was dead following a shooting in central Manhattan, New York police said, amid reports a police officer was killed and several civilians struck, provoking a lockdown in the area.

Mayor Eric Adams said on X the officer had been “struck down” and expressed his “deepest sympathies” to the family of the officer, although a department spokeswoman said she could neither confirm nor deny an officer had been killed.

Police wrote on X that the scene, around Park Ave and East 51st Street, had been “contained and the lone shooter is dead”, without providing details about the identity of the suspect.

“At this time, the scene has been contained and the lone shooter has been neutralised,” police commissioner Jessica Tisch wrote on X amid reports of several people being shot. She gave no other details about the incident.