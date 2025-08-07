US tariff revenue since Donald Trump took office is more than US$100 billion.

New tariffs are expected to raise $84 billion a month in revenue for the US

United States tariffs have finally taken effect, setting the stage for upheaval in global trade and new costs for businesses and consumers.

They may also bring in a significant amount of new revenue to the US, according to Trump Administration officials.

Republicans in Washington have been hopeful that President Donald Trump’s tariff policies would bring in money that can help offset a new tax law that is expected to add more than US$3.4 trillion to US debt over the next 10 years.

Here’s what you need to know about how tariffs raise money and who pays for it.

How much money have tariffs raised?