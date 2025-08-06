Despite the massive destruction of Pompeii, some survivors who could not afford to start a new life elsewhere are believed to have returned to live in the devastated area. Photo / Pompeii Archaeological Park, AFP

Archaeologists have discovered new evidence pointing to the reoccupation of Pompeii after the 79 AD eruption of Mt Vesuvius that left the city in ruins, the directors of the famous site have said.

Despite the massive destruction of Pompeii, an ancient Roman city home to more than 20,000 people before the eruption, some survivors who could not afford to start a new life elsewhere are believed to have returned to live in the devastated area.

Archaeologists found evidence of Pompeii's reoccupation after the 79 AD eruption of Mt Vesuvius. Photo / Pompeii Archaeological Park, AFP

Archaeologists believe they were joined by others looking for a place to settle and hoping to find valuable items left by Pompeii’s earlier residents in the rubble.

“Judging by the archaeological data, it must have been an informal settlement where people lived in precarious conditions, without the infrastructure and services typical of a Roman city,” before the area was completely abandoned in the fifth century, they said.