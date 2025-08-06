Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New discoveries at Pompeii show signs of life post-eruption

AFP
2 mins to read

Despite the massive destruction of Pompeii, some survivors who could not afford to start a new life elsewhere are believed to have returned to live in the devastated area. Photo / Pompeii Archaeological Park, AFP

Despite the massive destruction of Pompeii, some survivors who could not afford to start a new life elsewhere are believed to have returned to live in the devastated area. Photo / Pompeii Archaeological Park, AFP

Archaeologists have discovered new evidence pointing to the reoccupation of Pompeii after the 79 AD eruption of Mt Vesuvius that left the city in ruins, the directors of the famous site have said.

Despite the massive destruction of Pompeii, an ancient Roman city home to more than 20,000 people before

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save