Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

New defence partnership pact signed as EU chief says ‘hard times reveal true friends’

By Jeanna Smialek and Matina Stevis-Gridneff
New York Times·
4 mins to read

The defence agreement with the European Union is an early win for Canada's new Prime Minister Mark Carney. Photo / Cole Burston, the New York Times file

The defence agreement with the European Union is an early win for Canada's new Prime Minister Mark Carney. Photo / Cole Burston, the New York Times file

Canada signed a defence partnership with the European Union today NZT, the latest indication that two of America’s closest allies are deepening their military co-operation as President Donald Trump pulls away and promises to reduce the United States’ role in international security.

Trump has been pushing for other countries in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World