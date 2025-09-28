Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Netanyahu to meet Trump on Gaza ceasefire plan as Israel faces isolation over the war

Gianluca Pacchiani
AFP·
4 mins to read

People take part in a march against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he addresses the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 26. Photo / Kena Betancur, AFP

People take part in a march against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he addresses the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 26. Photo / Kena Betancur, AFP

Facing increasing isolation abroad and mounting pressure at home, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will defend his intention to “finish the job” in Gaza when he meets United States President Donald Trump tomorrow.

The meeting comes days after Trump unveiled a 21-point plan aimed at ending the war in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save