And that has spurred hope in Israel that Netanyahu could now override his coalition’s concerns and show greater flexibility over Gaza.

“He’s at the strongest he’s been for years,” said Mitchell Barak, a political analyst who was an adviser to Netanyahu before he became Prime Minister.

“When you’re that strong, you can make that deal, you can end the war in Gaza — and not be afraid that your Government is going to collapse or that you’re going to be thrown out of office,” Barak added.

For now, Netanyahu has given no public hint of a change of heart over Gaza.

For months, he has refused to end the war unless Hamas first surrenders and its leadership leaves for exile — terms that Hamas has rejected.

Asked for comment yesterday, Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that those demands remained in place.

“Hamas is the only obstacle to ending the war,” the statement said. “It must release all the hostages, surrender, give up control of Gaza, and get out. The choice is theirs.”

Benjamin Netanyahu may now have the political capital to negotiate more flexibly over the Gaza conflict. Photo / Getty Images

Still, analysts and allies of Netanyahu noted that he now has the political capital to change course, as he basks in the glory of the Iran campaign.

In a sign Netanyahu may be more open to talks, the Israeli representatives at the Gaza ceasefire talks have now been given a broader mandate to negotiate, according to a senior member of Netanyahu’s coalition, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomacy.

In a statement issued yesterday, Netanyahu’s Government reeled off a list of achievements in the 12-day conflict with Iran.

It said Israel had blunted the threat of Iran’s nuclear programme, and its ballistic missile arsenal had killed hundreds of its paramilitary forces and destroyed several targets associated with the Iranian leadership in the heart of Tehran.

In reality, the scale of the damage to the nuclear programme has yet to be determined, amid uncertainty about the whereabouts of Iran’s stocks of enriched uranium.

In Israel, those details now seem to matter less than the optics of the situation. Even the Prime Minister’s fiercest critics have praised his boldness and ingenuity in persuading US President Donald Trump to join the attack.

Netanyahu's Iran strikes boost chances of re-election amid Gaza war. Photo / Nikan, Middle East Images via AFP

Reports in the Israeli news media speculated that Netanyahu might soon end the war in Gaza, call a snap election and campaign on the strength of his victory over Iran.

Such a move would likely involve the return of dozens of Israelis still held in Gaza, both dead and alive.

Comments from Netanyahu’s hardline coalition partners suggested that he may still face resistance to a deal in Gaza that ends the war without Hamas’ removal.

Bezalel Smotrich, the Finance Minister, said in a statement that Israel must now return “with all our strength to Gaza, to complete the task – to destroy Hamas and return our hostages”.

For that reason, analysts said, Netanyahu may still wait to strike a deal with Hamas until after the Israeli Parliament closes in late July for a recess of nearly three months.

Under most circumstances, that would prevent lawmakers from voting for the Government’s collapse until they return from the summer break, giving Netanyahu a few more months in power.

“His achievements in Iran definitely give him the political capital he needs for the next election, and he could definitely now risk his Government falling,” said Tal Shalev, an Israeli political commentator.

“But I’m not sure he wants such a swift election, so he might wait until the summer recess before making any moves in Gaza,” she added.

Even if Netanyahu softens his position, Hamas could slow or block negotiations as it did during key moments in the talks last year. Its leaders are considered unlikely to go into exile, an Israeli demand that is unlikely to soften.

But Netanyahu may now be more flexible over the biggest obstacle of all: the demand for a permanent truce.

Hamas wants a complete end to hostilities, allowing it to survive the war as an influential force in Gaza. Israel wants only a temporary deal, allowing it to return to battle – as Israel did in March when it collapsed an earlier truce.

Now some analysts think Netanyahu can show more flexibility since it will no longer seem to Israelis that he is acting from a position of weakness.

After presiding over Israel’s deadliest military disaster, when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, Netanyahu’s reputation as a guardian of Israeli security was shattered.

After inflicting painful blows against Iran – as well as its Lebanese ally, Hezbollah, last year – the Prime Minister has burnished his security credentials once more.

“He’s been trying to distance himself as far as possible from the failure of October 7, hoping to get to the next elections with a different story to tell,” Shalev said. “The Iran campaign definitely gives him a new story to tell.”

Still, it isn’t certain if the sheen of Netanyahu’s success will endure beyond the summer.

If Iran races to rebuild its nuclear programme, or if Israel and the US’ strikes have proved less effective than they first appeared, then the Prime Minister’s victory narrative might not survive.

He successfully persuaded the US to strike Iran's nuclear sites. Photo / Yuri Gripas, Bloomberg via Getty Images

That is comparable to what happened after the Yom Kippur War in 1973 against Egypt and Syria, according to Neta Oren, an Israeli political expert who wrote her doctoral thesis on the effects of major events on Israeli public opinion.

The Yom Kippur War is often compared to the current one in Gaza because it also began with Israeli military failure, before Israeli troops regained the initiative and advanced to within a few dozen kilometres of both Cairo and Damascus.

“By the end of the Yom Kippur War, Israel was actually very successful, but the war was soon remembered as a failure,” Oren said.

“We could see the same result with Netanyahu in the future,” said Oren, the author of the book Israel Under Netanyahu. “Today, the Israeli media presents the Iran campaign as a victory, but in the long run, we just don’t know how it will be perceived,” she added.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Patrick Kingsley

Photographs by: Jack Guez, Nikan, Yuri Gripas

©2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES