Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Nashville school shooting: Place of sanctuary punctured by reality of gun violence in America

New York Times
By: Emily Cochrane , Eliza Fawcett , Jesus Jiménez and Rick Rojas
8 mins to read
A young female shooter armed with two rifles and a pistol was shot dead by police after killing three students and three adults at a Nashville school. Video / AP

A young female shooter armed with two rifles and a pistol was shot dead by police after killing three students and three adults at a Nashville school. Video / AP

As investigators searched for a motive in the killing of six people at the Covenant School in Nashville, the close-knit community there was struggling with the enormity of its loss.

In a stately stone building

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World