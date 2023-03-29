The body cameras of Nashville metropolitan police give a chilling view of their search for the shooter. Video / Metro Police Nashville Davidson County

An emotional Melissa Joan Hart has revealed she

helped a kindergarten class escape the deadly Nashville school massacre yesterday.

The actress, 46, a Nashville resident, choked back tears as she explained her children went to the school next door to the Covenant School, a private Christian primary school where three children and three adults were shot and killed.

The shooter, identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, was gunned down by police at the school before more lives were lost.

In her video shared on Instagram, Hart said she was heading to her children’s school at the time for a teacher-parent conference when she watched the tragedy unfold alongside her husband, musician Mark Wilkerson, 46.

The duo were shocked to see confronting scenes of children trying to escape the school grounds and did all they could to help.

Melissa Joan Hart got emotional after being in the midst of the Nashville school shooting. Photos / Instagram/Melissa Joan Hart

“My husband and I were on our way to school for conferences. Luckily our kids weren’t in today,” she said in the clip.

“We helped a class of kindergarteners across a busy highway. They were climbing out of the woods, they were trying to escape a shooter situation at their school. So we helped these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there.

“We helped a mum reunite with her children and I just … I don’t know what to say. Enough is enough. Just pray, pray for the families.”

Heartbreakingly, this was Hart’s second experience with a school shooting. The Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum, her husband and their sons Mason, 17, Braydon, 15, and Tucker, 10, previously lived in Connecticut, near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where 26 students and teachers were killed in a mass shooting in 2012.

“We moved here from Connecticut where we were in school a little ways down from Sandy Hook, so this is our second experience with a school shooting with our kids being in proximity,” the actress said earlier in the video. “Luckily we are all okay.”

Along with Hart, the Covenant School community remains in mourning over the loss of their students and teachers.

“Our community is heartbroken,” the Covenant School said, as per People magazine.

“We are grieving tremendous loss and are in shock coming out of the terror that shattered our school and church. We are focused on loving our students, our families, our faculty and staff, and beginning the process of healing.”