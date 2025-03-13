Vladimir Putin has signalled support for a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine, and overseas investors are welcomed on day two of the Infrastructure Investment Summit. Video / NZ Herald

Global sea levels rose 5.9mm in 2024, exceeding the predicted 4.3mm due to ocean warming and meltwater.

NASA reported 2024 as the hottest year on record, with two-thirds of sea level rise from thermal expansion.

Sea levels have risen 10.1cm since 1993, primarily due to glacier melting and thermal expansion.

Global sea levels rose more than expected in 2024, Earth’s hottest year on record, according to an analysis released Thursday by the US space agency Nasa.

On its website, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration explained that last year’s increase “was due to an unusual amount of ocean warming, combined with meltwater from land-based ice such as glaciers”.

According to the analysis led by Nasa, which monitors rising water levels using satellite imagery, the world’s seas rose by 0.23 inches (0.59cm) in 2024, well above the 0.17 inches (0.43cm) predicted by scientists.

“Every year is a little bit different, but what’s clear is that the ocean continues to rise, and the rate of rise is getting faster and faster,” said researcher Josh Willis of Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.