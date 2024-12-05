Advertisement
Dairy beef could help cut greenhouse gas emissions by up to 48% - AgResearch

AgResearch has released a new report on the carbon footprint and opportunities for emissions saving in the dairy sector. Photo / Lucy Penellum

A new study by AgResearch found that beef from New Zealand’s dairy sector cattle could provide up to 48% reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, compared to the average for beef cattle.

The Life Cycle Assessment analysis by AgResearch scientists is supported by the Bioresource Processing Alliance and in partnership with organisations such as Fonterra and Alps 2 Ocean Foods.

It shows using fast-finishing systems with dairy-beef animals results in a carbon footprint 32 to 48% lower than the average for traditional beef systems in New Zealand.

Farm data from the beef and dairy industries was used in the analysis, which was based on kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions per kilogram of finished liveweight of the animals.

Scenarios were analysed for dairy-beef steers processed between 10 and 18 months of age and included emissions from animal production, input generation, transportation and background processes.

AgResearch senior scientist Andre Mazzetto said there were “many issues at play” in determining those emissions and the differences between the dairy and beef animals.

“These include how emissions are allocated between milk and liveweight, and issues such as growth rates, feed efficiency and the finishing period/time to slaughter of the animals.”

Mazzetto said the work pointed to tangible ways farmers could reduce their beef herds’ carbon footprint.

“Emissions reductions can be achieved simply by integrating dairy-beef animals into the herd, but the scope of this reduction can be significantly increased with fast-finishing beef systems.

AgResearch senior scientist Andre Mazzetto co-authored the report.
“There would be few tools or management strategies available which can have such significant climate impact.”

Mazzetto said sourcing calves from the dairy industry presented an opportunity for the beef industry to reduce its emissions and provided an alternative use for calves from the dairy industry.

“There are efforts under way to find new avenues for use of these young dairy-beef animals, such as Alps 2 Ocean Food’s Mīti product made from the meat.

“However, we recognise there are also management and logistical challenges for the industries to overcome, including the finishing and processing of these animals.”

Read the full study “Carbon footprint of 10–18 month-old dairy beef production systems” here.


