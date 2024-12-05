AgResearch has released a new report on the carbon footprint and opportunities for emissions saving in the dairy sector. Photo / Lucy Penellum

A new study by AgResearch found that beef from New Zealand’s dairy sector cattle could provide up to 48% reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, compared to the average for beef cattle.

The Life Cycle Assessment analysis by AgResearch scientists is supported by the Bioresource Processing Alliance and in partnership with organisations such as Fonterra and Alps 2 Ocean Foods.

It shows using fast-finishing systems with dairy-beef animals results in a carbon footprint 32 to 48% lower than the average for traditional beef systems in New Zealand.

Farm data from the beef and dairy industries was used in the analysis, which was based on kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions per kilogram of finished liveweight of the animals.

Scenarios were analysed for dairy-beef steers processed between 10 and 18 months of age and included emissions from animal production, input generation, transportation and background processes.