Mum saves son by pulling him through car window during alleged abduction

CCTV footage captured the moment a mother pulled her son out through the window of the car a man had just taken him into. Video / NYPD

The moment a mother rescued her 5-year-old son from an attempted abduction has been caught on video.

The footage shows the distressed mother managing to grab her child as a kidnapper tried to snatch him away.

The incident happened in New York last Thursday.

A man rushed out of a red vehicle. Photo / NYPD

The mother, Dolores Diaz Lopez, was walking with her son Jacob when a man jumped out of a red car and allegedly snatched the boy and carried him to the car, while another suspect sat in the passenger seat.

The mum immediately rushed to the car, reached into the open window and pulled her son away from the kidnapper.

The mother rushed after the man and her son. Photo / NYPD

In an interview with ABC7, the heroic mother explained she was walking with her sons to her husband's workplace for a visit.

"I said, 'Oh my God my kids, oh my God my boy,'" Diaz Lopez said.

The mother was able to reach into the car and save her son. Photo / ABC7

The family has no idea whether there was a motive for the kidnapping attempt.

"I don't know why that happened. I didn't see those people, ever," the mum said.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Friday night, charged with attempted kidnapping and other offences.