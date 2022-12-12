Multiple police officers allegedly shot at Queensland property

An emergency situation has been declared for the town of Wieambilla. Photo / Twitter@Queensland Police

An emergency situation has been declared for the town of Wieambilla. Photo / Twitter@Queensland Police

There are fears for the lives of police officers who have been shot after approaching a man’s property in Queensland.

An emergency situation has been declared for the town of Wieambilla about three hours west of Brisbane.

Police have declared an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) in relation to an ongoing incident at Wieambilla.https://t.co/nh7v08kLs0 pic.twitter.com/MU4LvjGdth — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) December 12, 2022

The Courier Mail reported two officers are feared dead.

Queensland Police confirmed “several” police crews are now at the property, urging residents in the emergency zone to stay indoors.

“Wains Road is closed, and the declaration zone encompasses the area between Chinchilla Tara Rd, Wieambilla Rd, Bennetts School Rd, and Mary Street,” police said.



