Multiple police officers allegedly shot at Queensland property

There are fears for the lives of police officers who have been shot after approaching a man’s property in Queensland.
An emergency situation has been declared for the town of Wieambilla about three hours west of Brisbane.
The Courier Mail reported two officers are feared dead.
Queensland Police confirmed “several” police crews are now at the property, urging residents in the emergency zone to stay indoors.
“Wains Road is closed, and the declaration zone encompasses the area between Chinchilla Tara Rd, Wieambilla Rd, Bennetts School Rd, and Mary Street,” police said.